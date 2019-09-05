QAD Inc. (QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Comparing side by side

Since QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.45 N/A 0.20 211.47 Everbridge Inc. 82 16.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights QAD Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Everbridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 25.94% for QAD Inc. with consensus target price of $52. On the other hand, Everbridge Inc.’s potential upside is 11.72% and its consensus target price is $92.67. Based on the results given earlier, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Everbridge Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors QAD Inc. beats Everbridge Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.