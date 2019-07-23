QAD Inc. (QADA) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Comparing side by side

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.48 N/A 0.44 107.91 Alteryx Inc. 85 26.38 N/A 0.50 176.43

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alteryx Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to QAD Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. QAD Inc. is currently more affordable than Alteryx Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Alteryx Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

QAD Inc.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 22.32%. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $88.5, while its potential downside is -24.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc. beats QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.