QAD Inc. (QADA) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Shorts at Globalscape (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Lowered By 18.11%

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 560.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, QAD Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 50,608 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $704.39 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 134.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 39.45% above currents $37.29 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.