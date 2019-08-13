QAD Inc. (QADA) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Semgroup (SEMG)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 560.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, QAD Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 22,690 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE

Semgroup Corp (SEMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 71 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 56 sold and reduced their holdings in Semgroup Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 70.97 million shares, down from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Semgroup Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SemGroup Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation for 8.30 million shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 522,353 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 323,000 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 571,380 shares.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.13M shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $795.46 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 33.88% above currents $38.84 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of QADA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $733.67 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 139.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.