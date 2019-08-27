Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Share Price Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Position; Hound Partners Increases Stake in Rpm Intl (RPM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 51,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 62,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 206,586 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 421,865 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,755 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 26,429 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Seabridge Invest Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,212 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macnealy Hoover invested 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 6,707 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Westfield Lp reported 556,371 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 21,560 shares in its portfolio. 15,781 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,529 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 40,147 shares.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 335,059 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $120.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

