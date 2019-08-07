Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.65 Million as Shares Rose; Northwest Investment Counselors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 23,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 68,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 92,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 338,894 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

