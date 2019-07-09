Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

We are contrasting Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 67 14.12 N/A -0.83 0.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Q2 Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Q2 Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ServiceSource International Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ServiceSource International Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. ServiceSource International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Q2 Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Q2 Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $72.71, while its potential downside is -5.85%. Competitively the consensus price target of ServiceSource International Inc. is $1.25, which is potential 34.89% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ServiceSource International Inc. seems more appealing than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Q2 Holdings Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 81.1%. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. has 46.05% stronger performance while ServiceSource International Inc. has -9.47% weaker performance.

Summary

ServiceSource International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.