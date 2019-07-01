Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 66 13.93 N/A -0.83 0.00 GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Q2 Holdings Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Q2 Holdings Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Q2 Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival GSE Systems Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Q2 Holdings Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.57% and an $72.71 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Q2 Holdings Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 45.5% respectively. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.