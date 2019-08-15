Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Reaches $90.41 After 9.00% Up Move; Global Partners LP (GLP) Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.62% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 146,395 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.26B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $98.55 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QTWO worth $383.31 million more.

Global Partners LP (GLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 18 cut down and sold stock positions in Global Partners LP. The funds in our database now have: 13.15 million shares, down from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Global Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 74,572 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 14,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Co invested in 8,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 439 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associate Lc has 436,471 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 7,462 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 6,789 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.72 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 78,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 263 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 1.36 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Champlain Inv Partners Ltd has invested 0.77% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Among 7 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $64 lowest target. $86.88’s average target is -3.90% below currents $90.41 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, March 1 to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Friday, August 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP for 49,915 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 2.18 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 22,683 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.31% in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,180 shares.

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial clients in the New England states and New York. The company has market cap of $637.41 million. It operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks.