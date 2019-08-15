Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Reaches $90.39 High on Aug, 15; Lomas Capital Management Has Lifted By $309,827 Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 6,323 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 691,932 shares with $34.57M value, up from 685,609 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 594,392 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade

The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached all time high today, Aug, 15 and still has $96.72 target or 7.00% above today’s $90.39 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.26 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $96.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $298.06M more. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 78,384 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 1.04M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,000 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com stated it has 16,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 554,511 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp invested in 496,778 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 8,205 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 5,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs L P holds 27,622 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Company reported 436,471 shares. Principal Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 3,824 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,067 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm has 0.02% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Among 7 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $64 lowest target. $86.88’s average target is -3.88% below currents $90.39 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. SunTrust maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Friday, August 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $49,302 on Friday, August 9. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852 on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading invested in 0.14% or 8,765 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 140,313 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6,691 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Cwm has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The Japan-based Daiwa Group has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lpl Fin Lc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 9,421 are held by Strs Ohio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 433,264 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 111,837 shares. D E Shaw & reported 842,276 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.89 million shares. Bowling Port Ltd Llc invested in 35,172 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 113,525 shares.