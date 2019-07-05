Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 66 14.34 N/A -0.83 0.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.73 N/A 0.32 28.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Q2 Holdings Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

Q2 Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor MAM Software Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Q2 Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Q2 Holdings Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Q2 Holdings Inc. is $72.71, with potential downside of -7.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Q2 Holdings Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 42.7%. Insiders held 3% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% MAM Software Group Inc. -0.22% 6.13% 9.22% 14.65% 13.78% 13.92%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. was more bullish than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.