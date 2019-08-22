Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Q2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -10.80% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Q2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. N/A 73 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

With average target price of $86.88, Q2 Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -5.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 29.99%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Q2 Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Q2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Q2 Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Q2 Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats Q2 Holdings Inc.’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.