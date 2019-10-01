Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Contrasting side by side

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 86 30.33 44.93M -1.12 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 110 3.41 36.63M 1.45 96.04

Demonstrates Q2 Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Q2 Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 52,451,552.65% -30.9% -10.8% CyberArk Software Ltd. 33,449,000.09% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Q2 Holdings Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. From a competition point of view, CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Q2 Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $96, and a 21.72% upside potential. Competitively CyberArk Software Ltd. has a consensus target price of $140.5, with potential upside of 40.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CyberArk Software Ltd. seems more appealing than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Q2 Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 78.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Q2 Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.