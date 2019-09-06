Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Comparing side by side

Both Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 75 15.11 N/A -1.12 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 73 9.73 N/A 0.65 115.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Q2 Holdings Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Q2 Holdings Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.12% and an $95.8 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Bandwidth Inc. is $78.8, which is potential -11.06% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Q2 Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Bandwidth Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Bandwidth Inc. beats Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.