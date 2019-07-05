Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Illinois Tool Wks (Put) (ITW) Stake By $2.83 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW) stake by 440% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 19,800 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 24,300 shares with $3.49M value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) now has $48.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 914,738 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 128,735 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Long Island Investors has 2.45% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 26,757 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 0.01% or 370 shares. Aperio Lc owns 281,558 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com owns 17,380 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 3,252 shares. Lincoln Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,656 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 825,400 shares. Barnett Comm has 0.08% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pitcairn stated it has 4,088 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 9,275 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 268,529 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. UBS maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, February 5. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $124 target.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. also sold $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, February 5. $2.57M worth of stock was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 325,815 shares to 120,385 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) stake by 110,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 237,689 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 14,240 shares. Johnson Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 24,433 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 308,911 shares. Timessquare Capital Lc owns 1.72M shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 14,799 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 312,511 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amer Group Inc Incorporated holds 23,855 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,977 shares. Champlain Inv Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1.27 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 695,060 shares.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.