Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shares Rose While Victory Capital Management Lowered Stake by $17.21 Million; Torray Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $2.97 Million as Stock Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 249,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 488,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.87 million, down from 738,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 583,483 shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 33,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 246,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 279,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares to 122,327 shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,301 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 17,855 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 182,340 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.06M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 14,593 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Company invested in 1.63% or 84,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.02% or 6,344 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Com stated it has 2.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Optimum has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 5,100 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 446,700 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management owns 179,706 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 369,053 shares to 679,665 shares, valued at $66.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: GDOT,VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Announces Launch of Proposed 2.15M Share Follow-on Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.