Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake by $13.50 Million; Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position by $885,402

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 403,180 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,216 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 44,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 877,922 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 112.15 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability has 5.75% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 245,077 shares. Malaga Cove Limited reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 189,039 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 207,058 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 16,071 shares. 35,585 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Ltd. Bath Savings Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mariner owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,244 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 37,335 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Company Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 14,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc has 3,638 shares. De Burlo Grp invested in 103,150 shares. Fdx reported 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 20,270 shares to 27,497 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 16,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (WIP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. The insider Wallach Matthew J sold 12,000 shares worth $1.41M.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 367,423 shares to 378,542 shares, valued at $45.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,652 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS).

