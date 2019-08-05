Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Boosted Holding by $13.50 Million as Share Value Rose; As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Market Value Declined, Avalon Advisors Cut Stake by $13.42 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 361,796 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 97.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 639,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 14,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 653,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.71 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 114,976 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $121.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 18,571 shares to 274,948 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 577,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

