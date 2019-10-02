Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Position by $12.81 Million; Polen Capital Management Boosted Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 34,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 149,054 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95M, up from 115,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 109,839 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 168,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 140,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, down from 308,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 294,525 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,850 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. 1,800 were accumulated by Steelhead Prtn Ltd. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 192,951 shares. Northern Trust has 502,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. 13,959 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Moreover, Tremblant has 2.38% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 417,805 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Federated Pa holds 1.01 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moore Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.58% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 21,410 shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: CoStar, STR, Q2, Precision Lender, Apollo, MidCap, PNC, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Acquires Gro Solutions For FI Customer Acquisition Tech – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 to acquire PrecisionLender – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings: 30% Revenue Growth Tops Estimates Thanks To Expanded Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 2.67M shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $47.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 870,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICON Public Limited Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICON Announces Release of ADDPLAN® neo – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Launches New Patient Engagement Platform to Support Improved Patient Experience and Enrollment in Clinical Trials – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polen Capital International Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.