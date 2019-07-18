Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Stake; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Increased Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $599,925

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 95,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.34. About 20,488 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 7,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 942,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.48 million, up from 934,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.32. About 63,524 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

