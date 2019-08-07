Q2 Hldgs Com (QTWO) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Position by $475,617; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Shares Declined, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted by $3.57 Million Its Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 21,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.93 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $164.1. About 118,266 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (QTWO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 6,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 312,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 319,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 48,328 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 719,439 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $163.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 95,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com by 1.46 million shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $63.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 36,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 5,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested in 0.02% or 1.71 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.16% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Granahan Investment Management Ma owns 272,874 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 173,440 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 188,119 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 912,473 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 8,205 shares. Artisan Lp holds 1.72M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 23,610 shares.