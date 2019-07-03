Q Global Advisors Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) Cut as Share Price Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) Trimmed by $1.31 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc analyzed 74,908 shares as the company's stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 59,999 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 95,262 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Denali Ltd Com has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 19,285 were reported by Shell Asset Co. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 219,571 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 33,344 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 24,986 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Us Bankshares De reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Globeflex Capital LP owns 20,270 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 54,565 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

