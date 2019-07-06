Q Global Advisors Lowered Position in M/I Homes (MHO) as Share Price Rose; Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Stock Price Rose While Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 49,890 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. It closed at $108.5 lastly. It is down 12.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank invested 0.03% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 19,285 shares. Lsv Asset has 218,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49,955 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Prudential Fincl invested in 137,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gratia Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,686 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 85,386 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 69,834 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,081 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. 64,847 are owned by Legal General Group Inc Plc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 24,134 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 191,120 shares stake.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $150.01 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,382 are owned by Bell Commercial Bank. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.84M shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 2.04M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 18,006 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Washington Tru reported 0.01% stake. Cleararc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3,080 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 4,960 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 199,024 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited holds 0% or 11,690 shares.