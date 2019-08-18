Q Global Advisors Lowered Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 517,301 shares traded or 117.55% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 19,285 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 105,463 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 221,156 shares stake. James Invest has invested 0.04% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Swiss Bankshares reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). The Connecticut-based Zebra Management Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 95,262 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability stated it has 22,698 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 787 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,686 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Art Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). D E Shaw holds 204,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 20,348 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 25,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp holds 0.15% or 2,130 shares. 56,024 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop Inc reported 12,271 shares. Ckw Finance Group Inc reported 300 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Amer Comml Bank has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barbara Oil accumulated 1,000 shares. Cap Mgmt New York reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northeast Inv has invested 3.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 1.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Btr Capital owns 6,750 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc has 1.76M shares. 170 are owned by Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Wy).