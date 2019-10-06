Q Global Advisors Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $10.81 Million; Shares Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Maintains Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 3.34M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,589 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,250 shares. Mengis Capital Management holds 0.88% or 72,306 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, John G Ullman And Assocs Inc has 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 114,425 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Capital has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.03% stake. Montecito Bancorp holds 0.08% or 6,868 shares in its portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 259,199 shares. Invesco stated it has 16.70 million shares. Davidson accumulated 236,979 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Country Bancorporation reported 469,154 shares.