Q Global Advisors Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $10.81 Million; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed by $488,166 Its Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 451,943 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 million, down from 460,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 262,249 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 9,590 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation owns 1.31M shares. Ally Financial stated it has 0.41% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lord Abbett Communication Limited Company invested in 1.27M shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 6,891 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 29,585 shares. Financial Counselors has 314,079 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd invested in 350,273 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt invested 1.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First City Management Inc invested in 0.27% or 9,273 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 730,876 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership invested in 406,990 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Schlumberger Holdings Corporation’s Outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30,025 shares to 528,190 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas owns 0.11% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 265,186 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 3.60M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 1.04M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,342 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust holds 0.16% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 227,500 shares in its portfolio. 5,312 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Dean Management holds 0.75% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 12,184 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.28% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Peoples Finance Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,264 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% or 65,886 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Llc Il accumulated 0.01% or 2,200 shares. South State Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).