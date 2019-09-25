Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in M/I Homes (MHO) by $1.89 Million as Shares Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.52 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 3.77 million shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 191,044 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.07M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 25,215 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 16,091 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 52,547 shares. Walthausen Co Ltd Liability holds 1.56% or 414,134 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Aperio Ltd owns 39,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Donald Smith Inc has 1.77 million shares. Moreover, James has 0.06% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 12,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,270 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Advsr Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 8,281 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.17% or 139,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.71% or 13.94 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,635 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 102,563 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 1,567 shares stake. 27,705 are held by Nottingham Advisors. Kcm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,563 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com invested in 4,360 shares. Westwood Corporation Il holds 11.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 330,696 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 2,715 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation reported 13,400 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 36,646 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.