Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in M/I Homes (MHO) as Share Value Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 1.74 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 32,124 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation reported 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 1,833 are held by Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 580 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,678 shares. Montgomery Management reported 21,603 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,582 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 7,049 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.21% or 9,524 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 19,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Group Inc Lc has 0.34% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ing Groep Nv has 0.73% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 249,625 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.