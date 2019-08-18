Q Global Advisors Has Lowered M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Share Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 396,277 shares traded or 66.65% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27 million shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 21,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 48,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 293,099 were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Pinebridge LP invested in 31,177 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 191,120 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 2,260 shares. Millennium Management holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 95,262 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 19,285 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 49,900 shares. 54,565 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd. Towle Comm reported 3.33% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,814 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 9,563 are held by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 64,847 shares.