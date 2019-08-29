Q Global Advisors Decreased Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $1.95 Million; Basswood Capital Management Position in Fnb Pa (FNB) Has Lowered by $11.19 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 18,068 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 764,590 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 318,454 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares to 968,376 shares, valued at $23.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.21 million for 9.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 200 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 161,273 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 420,700 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Phocas Financial invested in 1.32% or 1.24 million shares. D E Shaw And Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2.33M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Virtu accumulated 0.02% or 37,210 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,418 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Jpmorgan Chase And has 336,303 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 13,738 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544 worth of stock. $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.65 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 27,200 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 99,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 24,466 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Prudential reported 137,612 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 2,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,081 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Charles Schwab Inv holds 295,317 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.02% or 24,134 shares. Tower (Trc) has 5 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 352,875 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 18,686 shares in its portfolio.