Q Global Advisors Cut Position in M/I Homes (MHO) by $1.89 Million; Miura Global Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 199,289 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Limited Liability Corp reported 234,977 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 51,200 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 458,648 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 85,085 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 434,678 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 110,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 0.37% or 9,563 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Com reported 72,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 42,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 172,691 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 58,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 177 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Denali Advsr Ltd owns 8,263 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.24% or 4,218 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 12,103 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America owns 661 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.17% or 57,077 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paradigm Asset Com holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Co reported 0.06% stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 3.76% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glacier Peak Ltd reported 1,854 shares. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gp has invested 1.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everett Harris Company Ca holds 0.01% or 646 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

