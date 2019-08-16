Q Global Advisors Cut M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.95 Million; Valuation Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Increased Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 1.82M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 298,349 shares traded or 28.72% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,067 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 5,900 shares stake. Boys Arnold And Incorporated has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natixis LP has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.17% or 166,668 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 0.83% or 54,525 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 20,416 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 7,942 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 11,600 shares. Comm Bancorporation has 65,568 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 30,429 shares. Dillon & holds 1.73% or 47,555 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Com stated it has 76,008 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares to 15,172 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.49 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.