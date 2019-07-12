Q Global Advisors Cut Its Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) by $1.95 Million; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding Held by Bsw Wealth Partners

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 72,299 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $262.81. About 525,704 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,305 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 12,881 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Q Glob Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.47% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 46,385 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 456,471 shares. 116,000 were reported by Nordea Inv Management. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% or 17,730 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 45,593 shares. Towle Com has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fisher Asset Management Llc invested in 83,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Gratia Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 55,686 shares. California-based Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 34,680 shares to 122,586 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 142,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,828 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ).