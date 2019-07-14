Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Holding; Holder Hollencrest Securities Boosted Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 61,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 34,467 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has risen 13.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares to 9,095 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,033 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PZN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).