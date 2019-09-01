Pzena Investment Management Upped Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $4.00 Million Its Mercury Systems (MRCY) Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) stake by 20.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 62,560 shares as Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 248,037 shares with $15.89 million value, down from 310,597 last quarter. Mercury Systems Inc. now has $4.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 207,339 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stake by 35.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 6.51 million shares as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 24.82M shares with $380.71M value, up from 18.30M last quarter. Newell Brands Inc. now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity. $78,800 worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was bought by TODMAN MICHAEL on Thursday, August 15.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 155,514 shares to 2.61 million valued at $354.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) stake by 279,720 shares and now owns 198,464 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 183,427 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 35,790 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.54M shares. 131 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Nuwave Limited Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 28,162 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 632 shares. Franklin has 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). American Gru invested in 150,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 259,990 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 396,918 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 116,966 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,529 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 6.45% above currents $16.6 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Earnings: NWL Stock Slides Lower on Sales Miss, Outlook – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 55,278 shares to 463,845 valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) stake by 7,758 shares and now owns 202,328 shares. Mid (NYSE:MAA) was raised too.