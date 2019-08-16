Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 13,225 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 23,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 2.89 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 273,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 7.52M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50M, down from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 11.23M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,452 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 5,575 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Alta Capital Ltd Co holds 862,737 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 89,947 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Snow Mngmt Lp owns 7,025 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.15% or 164,505 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 6.54% or 27.54 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communications invested in 0.15% or 119,790 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,321 shares. 49,860 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Legacy Capital Prtn Inc has 1.39% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 61,575 shares. Cumberland Prtn invested in 0.34% or 68,993 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 262,307 shares to 653,637 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 5.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & owns 8,376 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company reported 16 shares. Oakworth holds 78 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 20,272 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 228,528 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 23,287 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 527,387 shares. Whitnell & Company holds 0.02% or 1,082 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.12% or 989,692 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 1.41 million shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,385 shares to 83,452 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This is Why Exelon (EXC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra And Exelon: Successful Utilities With Different Strategies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.