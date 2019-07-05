Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake by $24.91 Million; Share Price Rose; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $498,400 as Stock Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 2.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 754,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.39M, down from 9.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 701,312 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: A Bet On A Brighter Future – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Crazy Spending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Inc holds 43,789 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,964 shares. Hightower Service Lta reported 3.75M shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.56 million shares. Accuvest Global Advsr holds 0.27% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.85% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 604,463 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bell Bancorp has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,750 shares. Schmidt P J Management Inc holds 36,613 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Com has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,023 shares in its portfolio. 154,332 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc. Rothschild Capital holds 3,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 283,509 shares. 88,166 are held by Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 110,277 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Carroll has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 8,304 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 53,970 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.03% or 241,807 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.05% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pnc Gru holds 114,329 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 774,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 263,927 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 0% or 217 shares. 59,036 were reported by Beacon Group Inc. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 3,734 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 879,300 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franklin Templeton Announces Changes to Franklin Bissett Fixed Income Fund Lineup – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T. Rowe Price Group Vs. Franklin Resources Group – Which Is The Better Asset Management Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Appoints Matthew Nicholls as Chief Financial Officer; 30-Year Veteran Ken Lewis to Retire from the Company – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Embarks On Ambitious Data And Analytics Transformation – Forbes” with publication date: March 13, 2019.