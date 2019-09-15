Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Torchmark (TMK) by $3.87 Million; Roundview Capital Boosted Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 51,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 166,209 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 115,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – Kiersten Robinson Was Previously Ford Interim Human Resources Leader; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 22/03/2018 – US carmaker Ford, India’s Mahindra to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – State Dept: Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Christopher A. Ford To Head U.S. Delegation of the NPT Preparatory Committee 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigators For Defamatory False Accusations Of “Barging” Into Private Homes “Uninvited”; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 43,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 236,070 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, down from 279,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold TMK shares while 153 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 80.38 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 25,365 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Schroder Invest Management Gru reported 735,180 shares. 10,852 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Invesco Limited owns 2.07 million shares. Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 88,400 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 16,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Argent holds 0.05% or 5,440 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 32,519 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Trexquant LP reported 0.05% stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0.1% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Torchmark Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Construction Unspon Adr (CICHY) by 86,372 shares to 155,960 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 614,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,120 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).