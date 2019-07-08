Pzena Investment Management Trimmed By $88.04 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)

Among 5 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Legal General Group PLC had 24 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 21 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 24 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 1. Shore Capital reinitiated Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 12. Numis Securities maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Monday, February 4 with “Add” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 273.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 345.00 Reinitiate

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 239.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Upgrade

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.66M shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 8.61M shares with $462.40 million value, down from 10.27M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $198.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 9.98M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 27,748 were accumulated by First Midwest Bankshares Division. Wheatland Advsrs invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virtu Llc has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 21,676 are owned by Wright Investors Ser Inc. Aperio Lc invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 0.22% stake. Welch Gru Limited Liability Company holds 6,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peddock Lc has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,247 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 78,544 shares. Fosun International Limited invested in 14,655 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 11,000 shares. 1,590 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group accumulated 0.32% or 32,017 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 158,933 shares to 7.99 million valued at $96.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Technipfmc Plc stake by 2.91M shares and now owns 4.98 million shares. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Nomura downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, March 11 to “Reduce” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 16.53 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

More notable recent Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At UK£2.66, Is Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just Retirement Group: An Idea Whose Time Has Come? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.