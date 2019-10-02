Pzena Investment Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Lowered by $3.85 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose While Nfc Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $738,025

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 344,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37M, down from 358,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 3.60M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 137,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.43 million, down from 14.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 614,307 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $291.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 39,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.