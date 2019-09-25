Pzena Investment Management Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Has Boosted by $1.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jvl Advisors Position in Encana (ECA) Has Cut by $11.40 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.01 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 508,294 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 14.31 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.38 million for 7.32 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 77,507 shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $218.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL).

