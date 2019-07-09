Pzena Investment Management Raised Mylan Nv (MYL) Position; Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Covered By 3 Bulls

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Mylan Nv (MYL) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 71,010 shares as Mylan Nv (MYL)’s stock declined 35.84%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 21.03 million shares with $595.92 million value, up from 20.96M last quarter. Mylan Nv now has $10.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 3.75 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS

Among 7 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Market Perform" rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has "Neutral" rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to "Neutral" rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. UBS maintained it with "Buy" rating and $75 target in Friday, March 29 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with "Neutral" rating in Monday, April 29 report.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 1.48M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. CAHILL JOHN T sold 5,780 shares worth $372,590.