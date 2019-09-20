Pzena Investment Management Raised Its Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Position; Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Shorts Increased By 30.61%

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) had an increase of 30.61% in short interest. BSGM’s SI was 796,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.61% from 609,900 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s short sellers to cover BSGM’s short positions. The SI to Biosig Technologies Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 86,771 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 92,615 shares as Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)’s stock 0.00%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 642,854 shares with $12.44M value, up from 550,239 last quarter. Super Micro Computer Inc now has $780.65M valuation. It closed at $15.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 10/04/2018 – Introducing Pooled All-Flash NVMe Composable Storage with New Supermicro RSD 2.1; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – AMENDMENT REQUIRES THAT CO REFINANCE ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 20, 2018; 08/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. – SMCI; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Super Micro Computer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 17.78% more from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru owns 580 shares. Oaktree Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.87% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 332,435 were accumulated by Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Herald Investment Ltd has 1% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pzena Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 642,854 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 60,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Mn owns 4.93M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 62,100 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush Com has 93,696 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 144,613 shares to 523,274 valued at $100.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adr stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 221,405 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

