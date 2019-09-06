Pzena Investment Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Trimmed by $21.12 Million; Finemark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 135,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 2.82 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 502,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.62 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 8.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,554 shares to 1,234 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,558 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline holds 0.35% or 38,715 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc reported 198,032 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation invested in 0.11% or 198,200 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 819,141 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 75 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Com. First Business Svcs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,818 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.69% or 33,150 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Co reported 0.26% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 4,122 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.17% or 138,859 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,527 shares stake. Navellier & Assoc has 48,812 shares. Investec Asset Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 363,509 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 7.38 million shares. First Merchants invested in 107,781 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc reported 2.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Country Club Tru Company Na has 1.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 304,405 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 775,766 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital invested in 1.11% or 27,153 shares. Notis reported 13,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt stated it has 99,643 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1St Source National Bank has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inr Advisory holds 79 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ativo Lc accumulated 48,433 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares to 118,526 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 3.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).