Pzena Investment Management Position In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Has Raised; Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Union Pac Com (UNP) Cut by $595,522 as Shares Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 6.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 24.82M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.71 million, up from 18.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.66M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 230,152 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.48 million, down from 233,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 1.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.02% or 487,000 shares. 13,656 were reported by Loews. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 59,899 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 277,372 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 11,874 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 115,038 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,420 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 116,966 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 70,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kings Point holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 5,811 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Supply Chain Woes Hurt Coty (COTY) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.00M shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $316.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 27,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,829 shares, and cut its stake in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation owns 34,510 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 59.87 million shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.57% or 49,999 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has 2.78% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lipe & Dalton stated it has 75 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 4.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Savant Capital Limited Company owns 15,237 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 172 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alta Cap Management Limited accumulated 275,601 shares. 4,404 were reported by Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 4.10 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 910,919 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,458 shares to 441,512 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.