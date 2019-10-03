Pzena Investment Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased by $698,700 as Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Increased Its Holding

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 75,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 199,480 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.68 million, up from 124,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.51 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 3.26M shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: French mobile freemium game maker Voodoo raises $200M from Goldman Sachs and plans to more than double staff; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Advsrs Lc reported 33,260 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10.11 million shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 57,243 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 102,966 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated owns 772 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 2,703 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capstone Financial Advsrs has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Investec Asset Ltd holds 1.30M shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc reported 24,868 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Granite Inv Limited Liability reported 67,540 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 27,295 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 40,550 shares to 195,180 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 70,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24,292 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 92,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.96 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.