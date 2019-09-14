Pzena Investment Management Maintains Position in Associated Banc (ASB); As Vf Corp. (VFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Wallington Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 24,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09 million, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 165,642 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, up from 161,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 120,004 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Calamos Advisors Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 97,568 shares. 24,704 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 241,798 shares. Financial Counselors has 0.2% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wade G W stated it has 3,497 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Grp LP reported 399,237 shares stake. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Insur accumulated 113,540 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fin Architects holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 315 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Blackhill invested in 7,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,779 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 70,844 shares.

