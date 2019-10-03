Pzena Investment Management Lowered Stake in Kbr (KBR) as Stock Price Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 9,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,935 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, up from 55,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $289.15. About 2.52M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 984,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 3.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.99 million, down from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 522,880 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6,500 shares to 58,500 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 198,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,378 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 29,707 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 614,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

