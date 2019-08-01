Pzena Investment Management Lowered Mednax (MD) Holding by $28.55 Million as Stock Declined; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holder Engaged Capital Lowered Its Stake by $3.21 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.17M, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 967,027 shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. owns 29,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 20,400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 21,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 46,592 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 796,159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 134,396 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 0% or 26,750 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 46,046 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 0% or 21,900 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 262,307 shares to 653,637 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 33,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

