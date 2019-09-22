Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Starrett L S Co Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 698,104 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 7.91 million shares with $450.70 million value, down from 8.61M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Starrett L S Co (SCX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 11 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold equity positions in Starrett L S Co. The funds in our database now hold: 2.91 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Starrett L S Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $38.17 million. The companyÂ’s products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 32,258 shares traded or 106.69% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has declined 11.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company for 357,083 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 201,715 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 58,949 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 42,304 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.13% above currents $53.47 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12 with “Equal-Weight”.